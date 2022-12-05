‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘9-1-1’ Take Multiple Top Honors at 2022 California on Location Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Don’t Worry Darling, 9-1-1 and the upcoming film 80 for Brady all received multiple wins at the 27th annual California on Location Awards.
The honors, which were revealed Sunday, recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who helped with on-location filming across the state.
Among the winners, Chris Baugh was named location manager of the year for a studio feature for Don’t Worry Darling. The film’s crew also won location team of the year for a studio feature. Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered in September, was mainly shot in the greater Palm Springs area. The thriller-mystery was directed by Olivia Wilde, who also played a role in the movie alongside a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Lane and Nick Kroll.
Fox’s 9-1-1 also took home two awards, including location manager of the year for a one-hour episode TV series going to Timothy Hillman. The show’s crew received location team of the year for a one-hour episode TV series. 9-1-1, created by Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy, was filmed in Los Angeles.
Edward Mazurek was named location manager of the year for an independent feature for the upcoming film 80 for Brady. The movie’s crew also won location team of the year for an independent feature. The Kyle Marvin-directed comedy, which was filmed in Santa Clarita, features an ensemble of acting icons, including Jane Fonda, Sally Fields, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady. 80 for Brady is set to be released in February.
A full list of winners follows.
Location Manager of the Year – Commercials
Patrick Riley, U.S. Postal Service “We Go Everywhere”
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 Hour
Timothy Hillman, 9-1-1
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour
Justin Hill, Physical
Location Manager of the Year – Independent Feature
Edward Mazurek, 80 for Brady
Location Manager of the Year – Print Media
Peter McClafferty, Ulla Johnson Fashion Collection
Location Manager of the Year – Studio Feature
Chris Baugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Location Manager of the Year – Music Video
Mark Zekanis, “Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand”
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 Hour
9-1-1: Timothy Hillman, LM, Mona Nash KALM, Chanel Salzer KALM, Sonia Villerias KALM, Maitland Hennessey KALM, Charlotte Purin KALM, Shaka Terry KALM, Jesus “Chuy” Rolon KALM, Hannah Singleton KALM, Keaton Ross ALM, Gregory Catania ALM, Delmi Molina ALM, Jackson Jones ALM
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour
Barry Season 3: Jonathan Jansen SLM, Alexander Georges LM, Brian Kinney KALM, Alex Moreno KALM, Chelsea Lawrence KALM, Juan Sebastian Laughlin KALM, Willis Turner ALM, Nikolaus Luna ALM and Daniel Lee KALM
Location Team of the Year – Independent Feature
80 For Brady: Edward Mazurek LM, Stevie Nelson KALM, Maria De La Rosa KALM, Stephen Andrzejewski KALM, Morgan Patterson KALM, Alfonso Ruiz KALM, Alyjoe Valdez KALM, Justin Healy KALM and Daniel Branson ALM
Location Team of the Year – Studio Feature
Don’t Worry Darling: Chris Baugh, LM, Aurora Quinones KALM, Marie Healy KALM, Ted Kim KALM, Mike Masumoto KALM, Kim O’Brien-Jordan ALM
Public Employee of the Year – City
Brian Baltazar, Pierre Riotoc, Eric Robles and Alejandra Alvarez, Los Angeles General Services Department
Public Employee of the Year – County
Gregory “Greg” Graham, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works
Public Employee of the Year – State
Ramiro Rodriguez, CAL FIRE
Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Feature
Jeanie Farnam, Babylon, Paramount Pictures
Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Television
Sasha Alvarez Denisoff, Loot, Apple TV+
