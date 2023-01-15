Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Test Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Critics Choice Awards

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will not appear at this year’s Critics Choice Awards as planned after testing positive for COVID-19, a rep for Farrell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes less than a week after The Banshees of Inisherin stars, who have been nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, where Farrell took home the award for best actor in a comedy or musical.

The Searchlight Pictures film is going into the Critics Choice Awards with nine nominations. That includes Farrell and Gleeson, as well as Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon; two for writer-director Martin McDonagh for best director and best screenplay; one for best picture; one for best acting ensemble; and one for best comedy.

Farrell and Gleeson aren’t the only nominees who will be missing the awards after testing positive. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Friday that she had also tested positive and would not be able to cheer on her cast and crew at the awards show.

The best supporting actress nominee took to Instagram to express her frustration about her diagnosis. “Fuck COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues,” she said in a caption of a photo of three positive tests. “Life on life’s terms.”

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are being held Sunday at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.