Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘Banshees’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the veteran Irish actors who starred in Martin McDonagh’s 2008 film In Bruges and 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin, will be celebrated with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Cinema Vanguard Award. The honor will be part of an Arlington Theater tribute featuring clips and conversation on the evening of Feb. 16.

“Gleeson and Farrell’s individual careers have been exemplary, and their collaboration in two McDonagh films show us two actors perfectly in sync — in both pathos and humor,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement about the duo, who have received career-best notices and widespread awards recognition for their Banshees work. “They’re a joy to behold, and it’s quite a treat for us to get to celebrate them together.”

SBIFF’s Cinema Vanguard Awards recognizes “actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film.” Previous honorees include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bernice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and Ryan Gosling.

The 38th edition of SBIFF will take place from Feb. 8 to 18.