Colin Farrell to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Colin Farrell is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced on Wednesday.

The awards show will take place in person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16.

“Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship,” says festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this career best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Colin Farrell.”

Past recipients of the award include Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Riz Ahmed, Andrew Garfield, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne. In the years Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne were honored with this award, they went on to win the Academy Award for best actor, while Ahmed, Garfield, Driver, Firth and Pitt went on to receive best actor nominations.

Farrell’s credits include Dumbo; Widows; The Killing of the Sacred Deer; The Beguiled; Roman Israel, Esq.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Miss Julie; Saving Mr. Banks; Winter’s Tale; Dead Man Down; Total Recall; The Way Back; London Boulevard; Fright Night; Horrible Bosses; Ondine; Pride and Glory; Miami Vice; Alexander; The New World; Ask the Dust; The Recruit; A Home at the End of the World; Phone Booth; Tigerland; Minority Report; Daredevil; American Outlaws; SWAT; and Intermission. His projects this year included Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as well as Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, The North Water and After Yang.