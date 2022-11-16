×
Colin Farrell to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

The awards show will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell Courtesy of Matt Easton

Colin Farrell is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced on Wednesday.

The awards show will take place in person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16.

“Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship,” says festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this career best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Colin Farrell.”

Past recipients of the award include Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Riz Ahmed, Andrew Garfield, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne. In the years Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne were honored with this award, they went on to win the Academy Award for best actor, while Ahmed, Garfield, Driver, Firth and Pitt went on to receive best actor nominations.

Farrell’s credits include DumboWidowsThe Killing of the Sacred DeerThe BeguiledRoman Israel, Esq.Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemMiss JulieSaving Mr. BanksWinter’s Tale; Dead Man Down; Total RecallThe Way BackLondon BoulevardFright NightHorrible BossesOndinePride and GloryMiami ViceAlexanderThe New WorldAsk the DustThe RecruitA Home at the End of the World; Phone BoothTigerlandMinority ReportDaredevilAmerican OutlawsSWAT; and Intermission. His projects this year included Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as well as Ron Howard’s Thirteen LivesThe North Water and After Yang.

