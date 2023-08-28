Colman Domingo to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award

Colman Domingo is set to receive a TIFF Tribute Award as the actor has two of his latest movies at the Toronto Film Festival.

Domingo will be feted at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala on Sept. 10. Toronto has booked an international premiere for Netflix’s Rustin, where Domingo and director George C. Wolfe bring Bayard Rustin to life. Domingo plays the real-life civil rights activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington while being forced into the background because of his sexuality.

Domingo also stars alongside formerly incarcerated actors in Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing, which is set for a world premiere in Toronto as it portrays a theater troupe finding escape while in prison. The film is based on the real-life arts rehabilitation program founded at the maximum security Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York.

Domingo will be able to promote Sing Sing while in Toronto as that title has an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, while he will be barred from supporting Netflix’s Rustin due to the Hollywood actors strike.

“Colman Domingo’s performances are a masterclass in the art of storytelling. Domingo’s presence, on stage and on screen, is a gift to audiences, and his work continues to resonate, leaving an indelible impact. He is a true visionary in the world of performance, and we’re excited to honor him this year,” Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto Film Festival, said in a statement on Monday.

Domingo’s other credits include HBO’s Euphoria, the AMC travel show You Are Here and Janicza Bravo’s Zola, as well as his work onstage in The Scottsboro Boys and Broadway’s Passing Strange. He also starred in and executive produced the award-winning short North Star.

Domingo joins previously announced 2023 TIFF Tribute Award honorees Andy Lau, Carolina Markowicz, Lukasz Zal, Shawn Levy, Pedro Almodovar and Spike Lee.