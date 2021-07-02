Colman Domingo Says Nia DaCosta Doesn’t Brutalize Black Bodies in ‘Candyman’

Colman Domingo says he loves that audiences will “never see a Black body being brutalized” on screen in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming Candyman sequel, breaking Hollywood tropes around Black trauma.

The 51-year-old actor shared his thoughts about the historical victimization of Black people on TV and in films during a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, in which he also revealed that the white hair and makeup artists for Fear the Walking Dead got training in how to care for and style his hair ahead of season seven.

While discussing the horror film set to release this August, Domingo said he’d long been a proponent of speaking out against stories that focus on violence and brutality against Black people and that he’s “exhausted” by stories “that are focused on Black trauma.

“That perpetuates a narrative — that’s the only way that the world sees us, as being abused and victimized,” he told the Times.

It’s something he said was “very conscious” and that he loves about DaCosta’s work on Candyman, “which is that you never see any of the trauma onscreen. You never see a Black body being brutalized.”

In addition to praising DaCosta’s work on the film, he also briefly recounted his first meeting with writer Jordan Peele, which took place shortly after the 2018 Oscars ceremony, where Peele won best original screenplay for Get Out.

“We had a general meeting the day after he won the Oscar. Literally the day after. I thought — clearly he’s going to cancel this appointment ‘cause, I don’t know, he’s been out all night, doing what people do after the Oscars,” Domingo recounted. “It was a 10 a.m. meeting. Jordan came down, we talked for 45 minutes and became fast friends. He wrote the character for me.”

The Candyman star also shared the steps his AMC series’ took following a year of social justice protests, alongside heavier scrutiny over productions’ lack of stylists and makeup artists capable of handling natural textures and dark skin tones.

Domingo, who plays Victor Strand on The Walking Dead spin-off, says that the show has hired Black people in certain production crew positions for the first time as well.

“I remember I came back for season seven of Fear the Walking Dead, and I finally saw a Black base camp production assistant,” he told the Times. “And these lovely white women who take care of me — they made strides over the hiatus to get training for my hair. And my hair and my makeup artist went and visited with this guy in Houston to learn how to take care of my beard.”

Prior to this, Domingo said that styling “wasn’t a disaster but it was just kind of like, oh, an experiment. Or people would look at my hair when I’d get to a set and just say, ‘Oh you’re good.”

For the film and TV actor, it’s a sign that Hollywood is actually making significant shifts towards better and more meaningful inclusion.

“We’ve been right here and waiting and doing our own work and creating our own universes and now — now we’re being invited in.”