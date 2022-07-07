Mattel Hitting San Diego Comic-Con With ‘Masters of the Universe,’ WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Mattel is one of the companies that makes a big footprint at San Diego Comic-Con, especially for its vaunted exclusive collectibles. This year, however, the company is marking its first in-person appearance since 2019 with an agenda that features a slew of big-name panels, signings and giveaways. Among the festivities will be a Hall H panel celebrating the 40th anniversary of Masters of the Universe, appearances by WWE Superstars and toy designers.

Collectors, however, needn’t worry. Exclusives are very much still part of the itinerary. In fact, Mattel will reveal a dozen exclusives, coming via its Mattel Creations label, during what it is billing as “12 Days of Fandom. Mattel will offer drops that harken to iconic and classic properties as the company, in its own words, “opens up the vault.” That begins July 11 and will lead to a 288-hour sale of the 2022 lineup.

“With our return to this iconic in-person event, the Mattel team set an early goal to create the most unforgettable Comic-Con 2022 for our fans,” said Mattel’s vp and global head of action figures, PJ Lewis. “We will absolutely deliver the most fully immersive experiences that will live long after their time at SDCC.”

Mattel’s agenda is divided into two themes: Fan Firsts, which will take place at the Mattel booth and focus on signings and giveaways, and Celebratory Panels, featuring star-packed Q&As or the nerdy in-depth focuses on toy design.

Mattel SDCC Fan Firsts:

WWE Superstar meet & greet: Thur., July 21, 1:15-2:15 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. A photo meet & greet with WWE Superstars. SDCC WWE collector posters will be available at the booth during the event. Limited quantities available.

Masters of the Universe x Cryptoys poster signing: Fri., July 22, 1:00-2:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Artists from OnChain Studios will be on hand to sign exclusive SDCC Masters of the Universe x Cryptoys posters featuring legendary characters He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat and more reimagined as collectible toy NFTs for the metaverse. Attendees can pick up exclusive SDCC lapel pins at the booth all weekend long, and can scan a QR code to register for an exclusive SDCC NFT gift.

Monster High designer signing: Sat., July 23, 2:00-3:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Monster High designers will sign exclusive SDCC Monster High Voltageous Frankie Stein posters. Be on the lookout for Monster High lapel pins and phone ring holders at the booth all weekend long. You’ll also be able to snap a photo with original ghouls.

Mattel Celebratory Panels:

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel: Thur., July 21, 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM in room: 6A. Hosted by Sam Roberts and Ciampa, the star-studded panel will feature Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from the Mattel Design team along with WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina, action figure reveals, and WWE Superstar surprise guests.

Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Fan Panel: Thur, July 21, 3:00-4:00 PM in Hall H. Kevin Smith will interview some of the greats from MOTU’s history, including talent and creators from each era, spanning toys, film, TV and publishing, delving into why MOTU has been a pop culture sensation for four decades and offering a sneak peek at what’s to come. Guests include Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith, Rob David, Pixel Dan and some surprise appearances.

Toys Find a Way: Behind the Scenes and Screams of Jurassic World Dinosaur Design: Fri, July 22, 11:00 AM – 12 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. The Mattel Jurassic World Design Team will take fans behind the curtain of creating the toys based on dinosaurs from Jurassic World Dominion. Designers Rafael Bencosme, Chandra Hicks, Greg Murphy and Nikolai Dryuchin will be on hand for a Q&A, first-ever product reveals, trivia and giveaways.

Masters of the Universe Design Panel: Fri., July 22, 3:00-4:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Secrets of Castle Grayskull will be revealed as the minds behind the Masters of the Universe action figure line walk audience members through what’s next in Origins, Masterverse, MEGA and more. Damon Nee, Terence Higuchi, Sam Pak, Roy Juarez, Felipe Rojas, and Robert Rudman will detail firsthand the creative process that goes into making Masters of the Universe figures and packaging, tease upcoming releases and answer questions face to face.

Minecraft Diamond Level Design Panel: Sat., July 23, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT at Mattel Booth #3029. The Mattel Design Team and special guest Antti Meriluoto, creative lead consumer products at Mojang Studios, will step behind the curtain of the design journey and creation of the first ever Minecraft action figure collector line — Diamond Level. Crafted with premium materials, Diamond Level, is an ode to classic game play and the adult Minecraft fan who grew up with the game. Celebrating the occasion, Mattel will launch an exclusive figure at Comic-Con.