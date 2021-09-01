Common, ‘Snowfall’ Creator Eric Amadio Team for Indie Boxing Drama

Common is set to star and produce The Faith of Long Beach, an indie boxing drama being made by Adonis Tountas and his Everlast Pictures banner.

Eric Amadio, the creator of FX’s crime drama Snowfall, wrote the script and is also directing.

According to the producers, the project centers on a soft-spoken street fighter, raised in a group home in Long Beach, California who is torn between his street life past and a promising future when he attempts to move beyond backyard brawls and follow his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing.

Common will star as Clifton Battles, a washed up boxing trainer forced to face his questionable past when he takes the challenge of transforming a troubled young street fighter into a legitimate boxer.

Common and Marie Cisco, his partner at his banner, Stardust Films, are producing with Everlast’s Tountas, as well as Garrett Weaver.

“I’ve had this story idea for a few years and always envisioned Common playing an important role, so I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be working with him on this,” said Tountas in a statement on Wednesday. “After watching Snowfall and being a fan of Eric’s work, he’s exactly who I wanted to bring this powerful story to life.”

Common was most recently seen in season two of Mindy Kaling’s popular Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, and next stars with Keke Palmer and Jonny Lee Miller in indie Alice. Off screen, Common is set to release his next album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2, on Sept. 10 from Loma Vista Recordings.

Common is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan. Amadio is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.