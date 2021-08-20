×
Compelling Pictures Books Marina Studios for Whitney Houston Biopic, Film Slate Shoots (Exclusive)

Denis O'Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri's production outfit will also lens 'The Collaboration' and 'Wednesday's at Warren's, Friday at Bill's' on three new Boston stages.

Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri’s production and financing entity Compelling Pictures has signed a partnership with Marina Studios to shoot four movies on new stages in Boston.

Marina Studios is building three soundstages in Quincy’s Marina Bay, near Boston’s Logan Airport. Compelling Pictures is in pre-production on the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody for Sony and its TriStar division, with Anthony McCarten, the writer behind Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, to pen the screenplay and Stella Meghie to direct.

After a worldwide search, rising actress Naomi Ackie was chosen to play Houston. Sony and TriStar have set the biopic for a Thanksgiving 2022 release.

McCarten and his Muse of Fire shingle also has in development with Compelling Pictures for eventual shooting on the Boston stages The Collaboration, about the creative relationship between painters Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, Wednesday at Warren’s, Friday at Bill’s, about the unlikely friendship between Warren Buffet and Bill Gates and the Boston-set crime thriller Mission Hill.

“I greatly look forward to working with Marina and the team at Compelling to bring to screens around the globe such fascinating characters as Jean-Michel, Andy, Warren, and Bill, among others,” McCarten said in a statement.

Marina Studios has over 26,000 square feet of soundstages and includes an additional 15,000 square feet of multi-use production offices and a three-acre backlot. Compelling Pictures booking the facility for its film slate follows the state of Massachusetts recently making its film tax credits permanent.

O’Sullivan and Kalligheri in a statement said: “Compelling Pictures couldn’t be more elated to be working with the amazing team at Marina Studios on our projects, and look forward to bringing more films and series to Massachusetts for years to come.”

