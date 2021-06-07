Complementary Colors Taps Remi Guyton as Partner, COO (Exclusive)

Cultural content company Complementary Colors has tapped digital and development executive Remi Guyton as partner and chief operating officer.

Guyton will draw from experience at venture-backed, high-growth startups where she led multiplatform programming, content and growth marketing strategies to engage new audiences and drive revenue for Colors, a rising production banner that has a first-look deal with Sister, the independent studio run by Elisabeth Murdoch and Stacey Snider.

Guyton, who has led seven-figure content deals with Facebook and YouTube, will oversee operations and drive growth via culturally impactful film and television projects.

“I am thrilled to return to my roots in film and television because I believe the mission behind Complementary Colors is undeniable. I am excited to continue the momentum and help make our mark in the industry and, more importantly, in the culture at large,” said Guyton, who has also worked in development and casting at Village Roadshow, HBO, and Bunim-Murray Productions, in a statement.

Said Colors founding partner and chief creative officer, Jonah Disend: “We are looking to tell culturally significant stories and to support new voices on all sides of the creative process. Not only is Remi committed to this vision, she has the passion and experience to help us realize it.”

The hiring comes as Colors’ feature Mayday, an action fantasy from first-time filmmaker Karen Cinorre that stars Grace Van Patten and Mia Goth, was picked up for distribution by Magnolia Pictures. The movie premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The company is also developing an adaptation of acclaimed books Deacon King Kong by James McBride and A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet. Both are set at with Sister under their first-look deal.