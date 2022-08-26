Jon Hamm Can’t Catch a Break in First Trailer for ‘Confess, Fletch’

Jon Hamm’s version of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher might not be in the mood for a steak sandwich, but he does have a continued knack for botching criminal investigations.

The first trailer for Confess, Fletch revives the title character that was created by author Gregory Mcdonald in a series of novels and became part of 1980s pop culture lore with the Chevy Chase-starring Fletch (1985) and its subsequent sequel four years later. The new Miramax film will be released theatrically, digitally and on-demand Sept. 16.

After a number of failed efforts to bring the character back to the big screen over the years, Hamm stars in director Greg Mottola’s comedy based on the Mcdonald book of the same name. The movie includes Hamm’s former Mad Men co-star John Slattery, along with Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden.

As seen in the first trailer, Confess, Fletch centers on the titular character finding himself a suspect in a murder case in Europe as he tries to track down missing artwork. The footage shows Fletch enduring a string of mishaps throughout the process, including getting punched in the face and clumsily dropping a gun over the side of a boat.

“I was an investigative reporter,” Hamm explains at one point. “It’s an occupation that’s been cheapened by the digital age — like, president.”

During a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm explained that he respected Chase’s version and had no intention of mimicking it.

“The character in the book’s a lot different than Chevy’s portrayal, and so when Bill Block at Miramax came to me and said, ‘You know, we own this and we think you’d be a good fit,’ I agreed, but I don’t want to imitate Chevy,” the star said at the time. “I’m not interested in that, and I don’t think anybody else would be. We already have that version, so maybe there’s a way to get a version that’s more true to life for the book, more intellectual and a little more live in its sensibility.”

The trailer for Confess, Fletch can be seen below, and the film is out Sept. 16.