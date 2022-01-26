Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Squid Game’ Among Nominees

Set for an in-person ceremony this year — after last year’s virtual presentation — the Costume Designers Guild Awards announced its nominations Wednesday. The 24th annual awards honor excellence in film, television and short form costume design.

In the film categories — which recognize sci-fi/fantasy, contemporary and period projects — the nominees include Dune, The Green Knight, The Matrix Resurrections, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Suicide Squad, Coming 2 America, Don’t Look Up, In the Heights, No Time to Die, Zola, Cruella, Cyrano, House of Gucci, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.

Scripted series receiving nominations in the categories of sci-fi/fantasy, contemporary and period television include The Book of Boba Fett, The Handmaid’s Tale, Loki, What We Do in the Shadows, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Euphoria, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, The Great, Halston, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision. What We Do in the Shadows received a double nomination, for its episode “Gail” in the category of sci-fi/fantasy and for its episode “The Wellness Centre” for period television.

The awards, which will announce a host, presenters and nominees in coming weeks, will be held for the first time at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Wednesday, March 9, and are produced by NVE Experience Agency and sponsored by Westfield Century City.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain — but to inspire,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction.”

Last year’s CDGA winners were Bina Daigeler (Mulan), Nancy Steiner (Promising Young Woman), Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Gabriele Binder (The Queen’s Gambit), Debra Hanson (Schitt’s Creek), Shay Cunliffe (Westworld) and April Napier (The Stunt Double). Roth went on to win an Academy Award for Ma Rainey’s, while Binder won an Emmy in the period category for Queen’s Gambit.

A complete list of this year’s CDGA nominees follows.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

In the Heights – Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

House of Gucci – Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: “Chapter 1” – Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Nightshade” – Debra Hanson

Loki: “Journey into Mystery” – Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: “Gail” – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: “Family” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: “French Revolution” – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: “Pilot” – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: “Miss Ladyhawk Herself” – Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: “VIPS” – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: “Seven Days” – Sharon Long

Halston: “Becoming Halston” – Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: “Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn” – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Centre” – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: “Semi-Finals” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk Cinderella” – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School” – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek / Young Thug” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund