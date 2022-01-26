Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Squid Game’ Among Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Set for an in-person ceremony this year — after last year’s virtual presentation — the Costume Designers Guild Awards announced its nominations Wednesday. The 24th annual awards honor excellence in film, television and short form costume design.
In the film categories — which recognize sci-fi/fantasy, contemporary and period projects — the nominees include Dune, The Green Knight, The Matrix Resurrections, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Suicide Squad, Coming 2 America, Don’t Look Up, In the Heights, No Time to Die, Zola, Cruella, Cyrano, House of Gucci, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.
Scripted series receiving nominations in the categories of sci-fi/fantasy, contemporary and period television include The Book of Boba Fett, The Handmaid’s Tale, Loki, What We Do in the Shadows, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Euphoria, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, The Great, Halston, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision. What We Do in the Shadows received a double nomination, for its episode “Gail” in the category of sci-fi/fantasy and for its episode “The Wellness Centre” for period television.
The awards, which will announce a host, presenters and nominees in coming weeks, will be held for the first time at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Wednesday, March 9, and are produced by NVE Experience Agency and sponsored by Westfield Century City.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain — but to inspire,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction.”
Last year’s CDGA winners were Bina Daigeler (Mulan), Nancy Steiner (Promising Young Woman), Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Gabriele Binder (The Queen’s Gambit), Debra Hanson (Schitt’s Creek), Shay Cunliffe (Westworld) and April Napier (The Stunt Double). Roth went on to win an Academy Award for Ma Rainey’s, while Binder won an Emmy in the period category for Queen’s Gambit.
A complete list of this year’s CDGA nominees follows.
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska
The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays
The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter
Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson
In the Heights – Mitchell Travers
No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb
Zola – Derica Cole Washington
Excellence in Period Film
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
House of Gucci – Janty Yates
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Book of Boba Fett: “Chapter 1” – Shawna Trpcic
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Nightshade” – Debra Hanson
Loki: “Journey into Mystery” – Christine Wada
What We Do in the Shadows: “Gail” – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: “Family” – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: “French Revolution” – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: “Pilot” – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Mare of Easttown: “Miss Ladyhawk Herself” – Meghan Kasperlik
Squid Game: “VIPS” – Cho Sang-kyung
Excellence in Period Television
The Great: “Seven Days” – Sharon Long
Halston: “Becoming Halston” – Jeriana San Juan
The Underground Railroad: “Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn” – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer
WandaVision: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Mayes C. Rubeo
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Centre” – Laura Montgomery
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa
Dancing with the Stars: “Semi-Finals” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk Cinderella” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School” – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi
Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek / Young Thug” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line
Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart
Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund
