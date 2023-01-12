Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Avatar: Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Babylon’ Among Nominees

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) have announced their 2023 nominees in eight categories across film and television. The awards, to be held Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century City, recognize excellence in costume design in such areas as contemporary, period, reality, shortform and sci-fi/fantasy.

Costume and set designer Deborah L. Scott, an Academy Award winner for Titanic, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the awards show. Scott — whose credits include Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Avatar — also is nominated this year in the category of sci-fi/fantasy film for her work on Avatar: The Way of Water. “We basically built everything from the ground up, including a lot of the props, the masks, the breathing masks,” Scott recently told THR.

The designers behind several movies that won acting, directing and score awards at the 80th Golden Globes on Jan. 10 were also recognized with CDGA nominations, including Catherine Martin (for Elvis), Bina Daigeler (Tár), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mary Zophres (Babylon) and Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Additional films receiving 2023 CDGA nominations include Hocus Pocus 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Glass Onion, Nope, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking, Don’t Worry Darling, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Woman King.

At the awards, costume designer Rachael M. Stanley — a three-time Emmy nominee (Sisters, Ally McBeal, Heartbeat) — will receive the 2023 Distinguished Service Award, with the guild noting in a statement that she “has served as a member of the executive peer group for costumes designers and supervisors with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences” as well as serving as executive director of the Costume Designers Guild.

TV shows receiving nominations include House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Westworld, What We Do in the Shadows, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Euphoria, Hacks, Wednesday, The White Lotus, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pam & Tommy, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Dancing with the Stars, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and Saturday Night Live.

“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees. This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on Feb. 27,” said Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, in a statement.

This year’s host, presenters and additional honorees for the ceremony — which is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency — will be announced in the coming days. Last year’s winners at the CDGAs were Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (for Dune), Carter (Coming 2 America), Jenny Beavan (Cruella), Shawna Trpcic (The Book of Boba Fett), Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi (Emily in Paris), Sharon Long (The Great), Tom Broecker and Eric Justian (Saturday Night Live) and B. Åkerlund (Swarovski commercial).

A complete list of this year’s CDGA nominees follows.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ Everett

Avatar: The Way of Water — Deborah L. Scott

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2 — Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder — Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár’ Courtesy Everett Collection

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Jenny Eagan

Nope — Alex Bovaird

Tár — Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick — Marlene Stewart

Women Talking — Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’ Paramount Pictures

Babylon — Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling — Arianne Phillips

Elvis — Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan

The Woman King — Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon Courtesy of Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon — Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past — Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss — Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding — Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem — Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe in ‘The White Lotus’ Stefano Delia/HBO

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… — Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door — Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife — Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe — Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox — Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in ‘Pam & Tommy’ Erin Simkin/Hulu

Bridgerton: The Choice — Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House — Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin — Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest — Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy — Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ James Clark/Amazon Prime Video

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration — Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night — Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back — Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! — Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) — Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) — Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) — Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) — Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) — Natasha Newman-Thomas