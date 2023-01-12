Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Avatar: Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Babylon’ Among Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) have announced their 2023 nominees in eight categories across film and television. The awards, to be held Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century City, recognize excellence in costume design in such areas as contemporary, period, reality, shortform and sci-fi/fantasy.
Costume and set designer Deborah L. Scott, an Academy Award winner for Titanic, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the awards show. Scott — whose credits include Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Avatar — also is nominated this year in the category of sci-fi/fantasy film for her work on Avatar: The Way of Water. “We basically built everything from the ground up, including a lot of the props, the masks, the breathing masks,” Scott recently told THR.
Related Stories
The designers behind several movies that won acting, directing and score awards at the 80th Golden Globes on Jan. 10 were also recognized with CDGA nominations, including Catherine Martin (for Elvis), Bina Daigeler (Tár), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mary Zophres (Babylon) and Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Additional films receiving 2023 CDGA nominations include Hocus Pocus 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Glass Onion, Nope, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking, Don’t Worry Darling, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Woman King.
At the awards, costume designer Rachael M. Stanley — a three-time Emmy nominee (Sisters, Ally McBeal, Heartbeat) — will receive the 2023 Distinguished Service Award, with the guild noting in a statement that she “has served as a member of the executive peer group for costumes designers and supervisors with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences” as well as serving as executive director of the Costume Designers Guild.
TV shows receiving nominations include House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Westworld, What We Do in the Shadows, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Euphoria, Hacks, Wednesday, The White Lotus, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pam & Tommy, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Dancing with the Stars, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and Saturday Night Live.
“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees. This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on Feb. 27,” said Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, in a statement.
This year’s host, presenters and additional honorees for the ceremony — which is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency — will be announced in the coming days. Last year’s winners at the CDGAs were Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (for Dune), Carter (Coming 2 America), Jenny Beavan (Cruella), Shawna Trpcic (The Book of Boba Fett), Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi (Emily in Paris), Sharon Long (The Great), Tom Broecker and Eric Justian (Saturday Night Live) and B. Åkerlund (Swarovski commercial).
A complete list of this year’s CDGA nominees follows.
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water — Deborah L. Scott
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2 — Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder — Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Jenny Eagan
Nope — Alex Bovaird
Tár — Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick — Marlene Stewart
Women Talking — Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon — Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling — Arianne Phillips
Elvis — Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan
The Woman King — Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon — Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past — Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss — Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding — Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem — Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… — Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door — Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife — Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe — Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox — Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice — Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House — Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin — Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest — Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy — Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration — Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night — Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back — Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! — Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) — Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) — Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial) — Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) — Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) — Natasha Newman-Thomas
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day