Hollywood’s Creative Arts Awards 2022-2023: The Complete Guide

As the 2022-2023 awards season gets underway, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen is here to help you track the creative awards from guilds and societies such as the American Society of Cinematographers, the Art Directors Guild, and the Cinema Audio Society. Below are the key dates, honorees and other information. The listing will be updated regularly.

10th Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (IATSE Local 706), Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Honorees: Steve La Porte, the Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for Beetlejuice, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock, and Terminator 2 & 3; and Josée Normand, Emmy-winning hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Voyager, Die Hard and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

Nominations announcement: Jan. 11

21st Visual Effects Society Awards, Wednesday, Feb. 15

Nominations announcement: Jan. 17

27th annual Art Directors Guild Awards (IATSE Local 800), Saturday, Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Nominations announcement: Jan. 9

ASIFA-Hollywood’s 50th annual Annie Awards for animation, Saturday, Feb. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 17

Motion Picture Sound Editors’s 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles.

Honoree: Jerry Bruckheimer, Filmmaker Award.

Cinema Audio Society’s 59th CAS Awards, Saturday, March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Honoree: Peter J. Devlin, Career Achievement Award.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 10

American Cinema Editors 73rd Eddie Awards, Sunday, March 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Honorees: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award; Don Zimmerman and Lynne Willingham, Career Achievement Awards.

Nominations announcement: Feb. 1

American Society of Cinematographers’ 37th annual ASC Awards, Sunday, March 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 9