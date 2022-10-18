First ‘Creed III’ Trailer Pits Michael B. Jordan Against Jonathan Majors

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring in the first trailer for MGM’s Creed III.
This time around, Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off with actor Jonathan Majors’ Damian. In addition to be the third installment of the franchise, it also had the added pressure for Jordan as his directorial debut.
“Me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to,” Jordan said during a press conference Monday of working with Majors as a director. “It’s my first time directing that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now, and it’s a bond that’ll last forever. So just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.” He also teased that Majors’ character, Damian, is “a pivotol person and pillar” in Adonis’ life.
Related Stories
Jordan joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2018’s Black Panther and coincidentally has faced off against fellow MCU actors in multiple Creed films. Creed II‘s Florian Munteanu went on to appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Creed III antagonist Majors is the new big bad of the MCU, Kang the Conqueror.
Jordan first played Donnie in the 2015 film Creed, from filmmaker Ryan Coogler. He went on to star in 2018’s Creed II, helmed by Steven Caple Jr., before stepping behind the camera for the third installment, due out March 3. Sylvester Stallone, who starred opposite Jordan as his classic character Rocky Balboa in the first two installments, does not return for the third.
Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent.
Said Jordan of Thompson, who has been with him since the first installment as Bianca: “Trust is a huge thing, and having earned each other’s trust … And now having her trust me with a story was the biggest compliment that she’s given me thus far.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
United States of Al
‘United States of Al’ Producer Mahyad Tousi on Post-Pandemic Directorial Debut ‘Remote,’ Why World Needs to Get Behind “Rallying Cry” of Iranian Protests
-
working girl
Sigourney Weaver Weighs in on Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ Reboot: “It’s a Great Instinct to Want to Do That Again”
-
-
Hollywood History
“Everybody from Starland Was There”: The Hollywood Red Carpet Movie Premiere Turns 100
-
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Muses on Directing Career Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama: “It’s Tempting to Excuse Ourselves from the Burning Hellfire of Misogyny”
-
Rambling Reporter
George Clooney on What Early Success of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Means for Romantic Comedies: “Universal Did a Very Brave Thing”