First ‘Creed III’ Trailer Pits Michael B. Jordan Against Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring in the first trailer for MGM’s Creed III.

This time around, Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off with actor Jonathan Majors’ Damian. In addition to be the third installment of the franchise, it also had the added pressure for Jordan as his directorial debut.

“Me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to,” Jordan said during a press conference Monday of working with Majors as a director. “It’s my first time directing that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now, and it’s a bond that’ll last forever. So just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.” He also teased that Majors’ character, Damian, is “a pivotol person and pillar” in Adonis’ life.

Jordan joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2018’s Black Panther and coincidentally has faced off against fellow MCU actors in multiple Creed films. Creed II‘s Florian Munteanu went on to appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Creed III antagonist Majors is the new big bad of the MCU, Kang the Conqueror.

Jordan first played Donnie in the 2015 film Creed, from filmmaker Ryan Coogler. He went on to star in 2018’s Creed II, helmed by Steven Caple Jr., before stepping behind the camera for the third installment, due out March 3. Sylvester Stallone, who starred opposite Jordan as his classic character Rocky Balboa in the first two installments, does not return for the third.

Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent.

Said Jordan of Thompson, who has been with him since the first installment as Bianca: “Trust is a huge thing, and having earned each other’s trust … And now having her trust me with a story was the biggest compliment that she’s given me thus far.”