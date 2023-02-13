‘Creed III’ Punches Into Super Bowl LVII With New Trailer

MGM released a new trailer for Creed III during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast.

The third film in the Creed franchise was directed by and stars Michael B. Jordan, making his directorial debut. It hits theaters and IMAX on March 3.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

But the face-off between the two former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the script from a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin.

Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad also star.

Watch the new trailer below.