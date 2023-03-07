Jonathan Majors, Spike Lee Reteam for Amazon Movie ‘Da Understudy’

On the heels of a box office success with Creed III, Jonathan Majors has set up a new film project that could reteam him with his Da Five Bloods director Spike Lee.

Majors is set to star in Da Understudy, playing a Broadway actor who finds a role he’s willing to kill for.

Lee is in early talks to direct the feature and is set to executive produce. Westbrook Studios, which developed the screenplay by Tom Hanada, Zach Strauss and Tyler Cole, is behind the project. Majors will produce the feature under his Tall Street Productions umbrella. Amazon landed the script on spec.

In addition to Majors, Will Smith will produce for Westbrook, along with Jon Mone and Mike Soccio. Cole, who originated the story, will executive produce.

Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios, which is currently working on Bad Boys 4 and is in development on an I Am Legend sequel starring Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

Majors, who is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen, is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. He is currently in theaters with the latest installment of the Creed franchise and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, he starred in dark thriller Magazine Dreams, earning a standing ovation at the film’s premiere screening.

Majors, who has been branching into producing, has several Marvel commitments on his slate, including Avengers films The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.