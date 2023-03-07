×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jonathan Majors, Spike Lee Reteam for Amazon Movie ‘Da Understudy’

Lee is in early talks to direct the feature, which he is set to executive produce.

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the heels of a box office success with Creed III, Jonathan Majors has set up a new film project that could reteam him with his Da Five Bloods director Spike Lee.

Majors is set to star in Da Understudy, playing a Broadway actor who finds a role he’s willing to kill for.

Lee is in early talks to direct the feature and is set to executive produce. Westbrook Studios, which developed the screenplay by Tom Hanada, Zach Strauss and Tyler Cole, is behind the project. Majors will produce the feature under his Tall Street Productions umbrella. Amazon landed the script on spec.

Related Stories

Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Chris Rock
TV

'The View' Weighs in on Chris Rock's Netflix Special, Addressing Will Smith Slap: "He Kept Her Name Out of His Mouth"

Richard Williams
News

Richard Williams Says Will Smith's Oscars Ban Should "Definitely" Be Lifted: "I'll Always Stand by Him"

In addition to Majors, Will Smith will produce for Westbrook, along with Jon Mone and Mike Soccio. Cole, who originated the story, will executive produce.

Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios, which is currently working on Bad Boys 4 and is in development on an I Am Legend sequel starring Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

Majors, who is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen, is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. He is currently in theaters with the latest installment of the Creed franchise and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, he starred in dark thriller Magazine Dreams, earning a standing ovation at the film’s premiere screening.

Majors, who has been branching into producing, has several Marvel commitments on his slate, including Avengers films The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad