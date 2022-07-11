Lionsgate Boards ‘Creepers’ Horror Book Adaptation

Lionsgate is joining Suretone Pictures, led by Jordan Schur, in jointly financing the adventure horror feature Creepers, based on the David Morrell book of the same name.

Morrell penned the First Blood book that was adapted into the films behind the Rambo franchise. Creepers will shoot this summer in Bulgaria and will be helmed by Marc Klasfeld, a veteran music video and commercial director making his feature film debut.

“I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself. The passion I have found to make Creepers all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Klasfield said in a statement.

Creepers portrays a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded up, seemingly abandoned hotel, only to encounter danger at every turn from a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking hidden treasure and a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all. The film, to combine horror, thriller and supernatural elements, is currently completing casting ahead of a July 25 production start date.

“I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge. We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing rollercoaster of a story,” Jordan Schur, chairman and CEO of Suretone Pictures, said in a statement.

Suretone Pictures is also working with Lionsgate on the comedy Revenge Wedding now in development. Schur produced The Kid, distributed by Lionsgate and starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Jake Schur, Vincent D’Onofrio and Chris Pratt.