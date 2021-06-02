Cristian Mungiu to Chair 2021 Cannes Critics’ Week Jury

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, a Cannes Palme d’Or winner for 4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days (2007) will chair this year’s jury for Cannes Critics’ Week.

Mungiu’s career has been closely tied to Cannes. His first feature, Occident, premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2002 before his follow-up, the Ceaușescu-era abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days, took the festival’s top prize in 2007. He won Cannes’ best screenplay honor in 2012 for Beyond the Hills, which also picked up a double award for best actress for the film’s leads Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur. In 2016, he won best director in Cannes for his feature Graduation.

Mungiu will head up the jury that will award the prizes for the 60th Cannes Critics’ Week section, including the Nespresso Grand Prize for best feature film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for best actor or actress, and the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for best short film.

Joining him on the Critics’ Week jury are producer Didar Domehri (Bang Gang: A Modern Love Story), actress and writer Camélia Jordana (The Things We Say, The Things We Do), producer Michel Merkt (Elle, Toni Erdmann), and Karel Och, the artistic director of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Cannes Critics’ Week will unveil its official 2021 lineup on June 7.

The 60th Cannes’ Critics Week runs July 7-15.