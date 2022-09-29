Critics Choice Association Unveils Honorees for Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television

- Share this article on Facebook
In yet another sign of the diaspora’s rising stature in the industry, the Critics Choice Association will be saluting established and emerging Asian Pacific Islander talent at a new, standalone event this awards season.
The Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television, first announced in July, will take place Nov. 4 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The CCA will also hold its second and fifth annual salutes to Latino and Black artists, respectively, later this year in advance of its centerpiece Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15.
“We are thrilled with the response from the studios and networks and their support in recognizing the outstanding talent from the Asian American Pacific Islander community at our inaugural Celebration,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement.
“For a first-time event, it makes us immensely proud to showcase these films and shows and shine a light on these extraordinary individuals,” CCA member Kylie Mar, who will co-program and co-write the Celebration, said in a statement.
Madelyn Hammond and Associates’ Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante will produce the event, and sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, GreenSlate, IMDbPro and Milagro Tequila. A portion of proceeds from the Celebration will be given to Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment to help fund a film production grant for one emerging filmmaker.
The inaugural honorees follows.
Icon Award
Actor James Hong (career achievement, most recently A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Trailblazer Award
Producer and director Karyn Kusama (career achievement, most recently Showtime’s Yellowjackets)
Director (Film)
Park Chan-wook (MUBI’s Decision to Leave)
Director (Television)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix’s Squid Game)
Animated Film Award
Director and writer Domee Shi (Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red)
Showrunner
Soo Hugh (Apple TV+’s Pachinko)
Social Justice Award
Director and producer David Siev (IFC Films’ Bad Axe)
Actor (Film)
John Cho (Prime Video’s Don’t Make Me Go)
Actor (Television)
Nick Mohammed (Apple TV’s Ted Lasso)
Actress (Television)
Zoë Chao (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty)
Breakthrough Actor (Film)
Joel Kim Booster (Searchlight’s Fire Island)
Breakthrough Actress (Film)
Li Jun Li (Paramount’s Babylon)
Breakthrough Actress (Television)
Élodie Yung (Fox/Warner Bros. Television’s The Cleaning Lady)
Ensemble Award (Television)
Cast of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel
Rising Star (Film), presented by IMDbPro
Auli’i Cravalho (Hulu’s Crush)
Rising Star (Television), presented by IMDbPro
Park Eun-bin (Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
