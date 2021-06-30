Critics Choice Association Launches World Movie Awards, Adds Members Who Are “Reporting for Foreign Audiences”

The Critics Choice Association on Wednesday announced a new awards show honoring non-English-language films.

The World Movie Awards, which will launch in 2022, has been in the planning stages for several years, the organization said, and recently gained momentum thanks to the recent formation of an international branch within the CCA, which began adding new members this spring.

“It has been clear for some time that many, if not most, of the leading critics and entertainment journalists reporting for foreign audiences were not welcome in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so the CCA has opened its big tent and welcomed in dozens of them,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said.

The quote is a reference to the controversy surrounding the HFPA that first started a week before February’s Golden Globe Awards, when the Los Angeles Times published a scathing exposé that found there are zero Black journalists among the HFPA’s 87 members The Times also reported that the organization — whose ethics have long been questioned — is continuing to allow its members to behave in ways that call into question their ethics and integrity.

In May, NBC announced it would not be airing the Golden Globes in 2022. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that the CCA has taken over the Golden Globes’ original date of Jan. 9 and is eyeing the Beverly Hilton — the home of the Globes — for its show amid the HFPA scandal.

The CCA said Wednesday that, in addition to longtime CCA members Claude Budin-Juteau and Ron Jacobsohn, new members of the international branch include Hyunjin Ahn, Didier Allouch, Nelson Aspen, Silke Burmeister, Yong Chavez, Michael Conte, Robert Croci, Jean-Philippe Darquenne, Gui de Mulder, Frank Fastner, Kjersti Flaa, Rosa Gamazo, Emmanuel Itier, Rachel Kasuch, Elaine Lipworth, Maggie Ma, Silvia Maestrutti, Sarah Gerlach Madsen, Samantha Ofole-Prince, Gill Pringle, Jeanne Prisyazhnaya, Franck Ragaine, Romain Raynaldy, Wakako Rolinger, Rodrigo Salem, Yuki Saruwatari, Virag Vida, Wladimir Weltman and Nurgul Zhunussova. Many more applicants are being considered. Flaa, Gamazo, Madsen, and Pringle are among the journalists who were either mentioned or participated in the Times’ story, which alleged that the HFPA’s methods of choosing members was inconsistent and excluded applicants without solid rationale.

The CCA International branch will be instrumental in planning and executing the World Movie Awards. The CCA said it also plans to reach out to other critics groups around the world regarding the World Movie Awards.

“As the world flattens and the best films are distributed all around the planet, often day-and-date, our mission has expanded,” Berlin said. Our purpose as a collective of critics is to help audiences find the good stuff at a time when viewing options have exploded, while simultaneously helping motion picture makers find their audiences. With the amazing growth of multinational distribution platforms and high-quality content producers such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple alongside wonderful films from traditional studios all over the world, the time has come to celebrate the best cinematic storytelling being produced outside of Hollywood.”

Members of the International Branch will also be eligible to vote for the established Critics Choice Awards if they meet the organization’s voting requirements. The CCA now has four branches (film, TV, documentary and international) and almost 500 active members.

It also produces awards shows in the areas of film/TV, documentary, reality TV and the superhero genre.