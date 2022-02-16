Critics Choice Awards to Take Place From London and Los Angeles

When the Critics Choice Association rescheduled its 2022 awards show for March 13, it did so acknowledging that the new date was also the same day as the BAFTA Awards, with Critics Choice Association president Joey Berlin telling The Hollywood Reporter there was “literally no other choice.”

Now the Critics Choice Awards appears to have come up with a solution for how those attending the BAFTA Awards in London can also participate in their ceremony: The Critics Choice Awards will take place from both Los Angeles and London, it was announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles ceremony will take place from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while the London celebration, which the Critics Choice Association said will be an “integral part of the live telecast,” will take place from the Savoy Hotel. The BAFTA Awards is set to occur several hours before the Critics Choice Awards from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter century. When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kickoff in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Two parties, two networks, two hosts — it’s going to be a heck of a night — on two continents!”

Belfast and West Side Story lead the Critics Choice Awards nominations for films with 11 nominations each and Succession leads the TV contenders with eight nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards is set to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer and air live in the U.S. on the CW and TBS on Sunday, March 13, from 7-10 p.m. ET, delayed PT.