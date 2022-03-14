Critics Choice Awards: Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose, Cast Among Winners So Far

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday, with the Critics Choice Association honoring achievements in television and film. Nailed It! host and Grand Crew star Nicole Byer joined by All American‘s Taye Diggs to emcee the event, simulcast on The CW and TBS.

Originally scheduled to take place Jan. 9, the show was rescheduled due the omicron variant surge in the United States. To accommodate attendees who also planned to appear in person at Saturday’s BAFTA film awards ceremony in London (which took place earlier in the evening at the Royal Albert Hall), the ceremony took place at both Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and London’s Savoy Hotel.

Hosts Byer and Diggs opened the show by vamping in front of the star-studded audience, calling out their own favorite nominees like King Richard‘s Will Smith, Genius: Aretha‘s Courtney B. Vance and Hacks and Mare of Easttown‘s Jean Smart. Noting the cast of Succession was in the audience, Diggs delivered his own lyrics to the popular theme song — “Succession: really rich white people / being really, really mean to each other … ” — before Byer announced it was time to hand out the awards.

CODA‘s Troy Kotsur, who was attending the London event and earlier earned a BAFTA Award for his role, picked up his first Critics Choice win for best supporting actor. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, who also won a BAFTA Award earlier in the evening, won for best supporting actress and thanked the critics for embracing Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 movie musical. She also offered an inspiring message for “all the young people” watching at home: “It doesn’t matter how you identify who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seeing your value, you are loved and you matter. Please don’t ever forget that.”

Minari‘s Alan Kim, who charmed audiences when he won best young actor last year and tearfully accepted his award during the virtual ceremony, walked on stage to great applause from the audience. “Wow, it’s crazy to look at a video of a younger me,” joked the 9-year-old. “I’ve gotta tell ya, Growing up in this business is no picnic.” Kim presented the best young actor young to Belfast‘s breakout star Jude Hill.

Belfast also won the best ensemble award, which star Jamie Dornan accepted on his cast-mates’ behalf. “Critics are usually not very nice to me,” Dornan said of his surprise that the film won.

Following Maria Bakalova, who showed her support for Ukraine ahead of presenting the best supporting actor award, Dornan’s speech also vocalized his support for the country and drew parallels to Belfast. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of telling a story about a place that people don’t really have a vague idea about, and telling you about the real people from that place not seen through a politicized or paramilitary lens, which is often the case in Belfast, [but] seeing it through the eyes of family something we can all relate to. We need to relate to the people and the families through [this] hardship.”

Last year’s best actress winner Carey Mulligan returned to present the award for best actor. “In recognizing the incredible, complex and staggering performances by our best actor nominees tonight, we for the most part, continue an age-old Hollywood tradition of rewarding men for acting like complete and utter bastards,” she quipped. “I can tell you that, however, having auditioned over the years to play nearly all of their wives and girlfriends — and incidentally, Andrew Garfield’s mother once — they’re all truly, actually very lovely people and fairly normal, which makes their performances this year even more impressive.”

King Richard’s Will Smith won the award, and noted that Venus and Serena Williams had joined him, alongside their sister Isha Price. “Thank you for entrusting me with your story,” Smith said to the sisters. “What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world. You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world in this country can be.”

“I’ve played real life characters a couple times,” Will told members of the press following his win. “It holds an extra burden because when I play someone everyone is going to assume that thats the real story and that’s how it was. There’s an awful couple of weeks when the movie’s finished and you know the family is going to start to see it. There’s an emotional release when people feel honored when you tell a true story.”

Succession’s Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor in a drama series, admitted he did not have a speech prepared, using his time at the mic to call out colleagues Sarah Snook and J. Smith Cameron, in order, as his favorite performers to work with. His costar Snook also picked up the award for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Insecure’s Issa Rae was on hand to present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry. “SeeHer and its partners are committed to creating content free of gender bias,” Rae said. “This award goes to women who embody the movement and inspire all women and girls to see themselves and all the possibilities because we cannot underestimate the power of what it feels like to be seen in the content you consume.”

Upon accepting the award, Berry recalled first reading the script for Bruised, which marked her directorial debut last year: “I realized that it wasn’t written for someone that looked like me. So I went to the producers and I said, ‘Why not me? Why can’t it be a black woman?’ They said, ‘Why not?’ Later on, they told me, ‘Now, go find a director.’ And then finally, I summoned the courage to say, ‘Why not me?’

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, that I was winning,” Berry continued. “But you know what? I want to know why that didn’t work. Because if you didn’t know, I’m not a white man. For those roles to work, they would have to be substantially changed. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all of its beauty and all of its pain. This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories.”

Hacks star Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy series, and announced she was throwing out her acceptance speech to congratulate co-showrunners and creators Lucia Anielo and Paul W. Downs, who welcomed their first child together over the weekend. Smart noted that Aniello was receiving video feed from the Hacks set on Friday while in labor, “directing in between contractions” before giving birth to their son — and, yesterday, also earning a DGA Award for directing the series.

Ted Lasso continued its win streak, winning best comedy series, best actor for Jason Sudeikis, best supporting actor Brett Goldstein and best supporting actress Hannah Waddingham. Accepting for best comedy series, Waddingham shifted gears to show her support for Ukraine. “At the moment there are beautiful brothers and sisters, and for me more importantly, the babies in the Ukraine that are being utterly decimated at the moment from this putrid, putrid torrent of abuse,” she tearfully said. “Please think of them as much as you can and give as much as you can. We are so grateful for this, but may this stop? Make it stop, please.”

Read the full list of winners here.