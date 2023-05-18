Critics Choice Association Sets 2024 Awards Date

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Jan. 14, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, the Critics Choice Association announced on Thursday.

The show will air live on The CW and honors the best in cinema, TV and streaming achievement.

Last year, Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the film categories with five wins including best picture. On the television side, Better Call Saul won three awards including best drama series.

Chelsea Handler hosted the event that also honored Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Jeff Bridges and SeeHer Award recipient Janelle Monáe.

This year’s show will be executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

See below for additional key dates in the Critics Choice Awards timeline:

29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS TIMELINE:

Monday, September 25, 2023 – Submissions open for CCA TV categories

Monday, November 13, 2023 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – CCA TV nominations announced (9:00 AM PT)

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – CCA FILM nominations announced (9:00 AM PT)

Sunday, January 14, 2024 – 29th annual Critics Choice Awards