Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID Concerns

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Critics Choice Awards will no longer take place as planned, following numerous other January events that have recently been scuttled.

The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday that the in-person ceremony, initially planned for Jan. 9, had been postponed, with a new date yet to be chosen. Although the group stated Monday that the event would still happen as scheduled, the updated decision follows news of record-breaking cases in New York and rising concerns of yet another wave of the pandemic.

According to a statement, the group decided that postponing the ceremony was “the prudent and responsible decision at this point.” The message also cited “thoughtful consideration and candid conversations” with The CW and TBS, the networks set to broadcast the 27th annual event.

“We are in constant communication with L.A. County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority,” the statement continued. “We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

A new date has not yet been set.

The Critics Choice Awards, which went virtual in 2021 after a pre-pandemic in-person event in January 2020, were set to be held at Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza, with a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s film nominations, with Succession leading the TV categories. And in taking over the first weekend of January spot traditionally held by the Golden Globes, the show was set to serve as a major start of awards season.

The news comes after the Palm Springs International Film Society announced Monday that its starry Film Awards on Jan. 6 would be scrapped, with a night set to honor Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, the Belfast team, Andrew Garfield, the ensemble from King Richard, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman. BAFTA’s annual Tea Party, set for Jan. 8, was also nixed on Monday.

Also on Wednesday, the Governor Awards ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 15, was postponed. Additionally, the AFI Awards, planned for Jan. 7, have similarly been delayed until a yet-to-be-determined date.