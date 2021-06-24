Critics Choice Awards Eyes Golden Globes Venue Amid HFPA Scandal

The Critics Choice Awards are swooping in to take the Globes’ airdate and perhaps the show’s site.

On May 10, NBC confirmed that it would not be airing the Golden Globes in 2022 amid controversy over the lack of Black representation and unethical conduct within the HFPA. Two days later, the Critics Choice Association announced that it would move up its 27th Critics Choice Awards to Jan. 9, filling the Globes’ slot and giving the CW-airing ceremony a high-profile bow. Now comes word that the organization is eyeing the HFPA hold on the Beverly Hilton.

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that CCA insiders and those close to the production were spotted meeting at the Beverly Hilton recently to discuss logistics and begin negotiations for a formal collaboration that would see the show airing live from the main ballroom. It is expected that the night would also include a similar scene to the Globes with multiple parties on-site and a crush of post-pandemic partying.

CCA officials did not respond to THR’s request for comment.

