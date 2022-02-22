‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Shang-Chi’ Lead Critics Choice Super Awards Film Nominations

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home lead this year’s nominees for the Critics Choice Super Awards. Both films nabbed five nominations, while on the television side, Paramount+’s Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass lead with six nominations each.

Shang-Chi’s nominees include Simu Liu and Tony Leung (both in the best actor in a superhero movie category). Leung is also nominated in the villain category, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated in the best actress in a superhero movie category. Like, No Way Home, Shang-Chi is nominated for best superhero movie. The Spider-Man film also saw nominations for Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield (best actor in a superhero movie), Zendaya (best actress in a superhero movie) and Willem Dafoe (best villain).

The awards, put on by the Critics Choice Association, are currently in their second year and the accolades are billed as the more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards.

Find the complete list of nominees below. Winners will be announced March 17.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman