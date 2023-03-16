‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Big at 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once has continued its winning ways at the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor the best film and TV series in the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action genres.

The awards season juggernaut, which nabbed best picture (and six other awards) at the 2023 Oscars, was named the best science fiction/fantasy movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards, while Ke Huy Quan was named best actor in that category, and Michelle Yeoh won for best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie.

Yeoh was name best actress at the Oscars, while Everything Everywhere All at Once reinvigorated the career of Ke Huy Quan, who won for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards.

On the TV side, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys also earned three awards at the Critics Choice Super Awards including best superhero series and Antony Starr being named best actor in a superhero series and best villain in a TV show.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform recently renewed The Boys, which is based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for a fourth season.

Other multiple winners included Top Gun: Maverick, which was named best action movie and earned Tom Cruise the best action movie actor trophy, and The Batman, which was named best superhero movie, while Colin Farrell was named best superhero movie actor for his performance in the DC film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the big winner at last year’s Super Awards.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King (WINNER)

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman (WINNER)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman (WINNER)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian (WINNER)

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu (WINNER)

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop – Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Nope

The Northman

Prey

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai (WINNER)

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (WINNER)

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923 (WINNER)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys (WINNER)

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (WINNER)

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (WINNER)

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor (WINNER – TIE)

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things (WINNER – TIE)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance (WINNER)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance (WINNER)

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night



*Superhero categories also include comic book and video game-inspired series and films