‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Big at 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Everything Everywhere All at Once has continued its winning ways at the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor the best film and TV series in the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action genres.
The awards season juggernaut, which nabbed best picture (and six other awards) at the 2023 Oscars, was named the best science fiction/fantasy movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards, while Ke Huy Quan was named best actor in that category, and Michelle Yeoh won for best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie.
Yeoh was name best actress at the Oscars, while Everything Everywhere All at Once reinvigorated the career of Ke Huy Quan, who won for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards.
Related Stories
On the TV side, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys also earned three awards at the Critics Choice Super Awards including best superhero series and Antony Starr being named best actor in a superhero series and best villain in a TV show.
The Amazon-owned streaming platform recently renewed The Boys, which is based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for a fourth season.
Other multiple winners included Top Gun: Maverick, which was named best action movie and earned Tom Cruise the best action movie actor trophy, and The Batman, which was named best superhero movie, while Colin Farrell was named best superhero movie actor for his performance in the DC film.
The Batman led the nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, as Matt Reeves’ film landed six mentions, including one for best superhero movie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the big winner at last year’s Super Awards.
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan – RRR
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King (WINNER)
Joey King – Bullet Train
Joey King – The Princess
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
The Batman (WINNER)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman (WINNER)
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Barbarian (WINNER)
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu (WINNER)
Rory Kinnear – Men
Justin Long – Barbarian
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Jessie Buckley – Men
Aisha Dee – Sissy
Anna Diop – Nanny
Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)
Rebecca Hall – Resurrection
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Nope
The Northman
Prey
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Colin Farrell – After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Karen Gillan – Dual
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Keke Palmer – Nope
Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Paul Dano – The Batman
Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King – Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Cobra Kai (WINNER)
Kung Fu
Reacher
Tulsa King
Vikings: Valhalla
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (WINNER)
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923 (WINNER)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
The Boys (WINNER)
Doom Patrol
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (WINNER)
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (WINNER)
Christina Ricci – Wednesday
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Andor (WINNER – TIE)
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things (WINNER – TIE)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna – Andor
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott – Severance (WINNER)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette – Severance (WINNER)
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Sissy Spacek – Night Sky
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight
Brad Dourif – Chucky
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night
*Superhero categories also include comic book and video game-inspired series and films
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Fien Print
‘The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution’ Review: A Punchy Primer on the Intersection of the Internet, Finance and Extremism
-
-
Sofia Film festival
Sofia Film Festival Kicks Off With Environmental Message, Strong Industry Lineup
-
Wayne Brady
‘Self Reliance’ Review: Anna Kendrick in Jake Johnson’s Timidly Absurdist Take on Reality TV
-
-