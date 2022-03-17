‘No Way Home,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘WandaVision’ Win at Critics Choice Super Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the big winner at Critics Choice Super Awards with three wins, including for best superhero movie, with wins for actors Andrew Garfield and Willem Dafoe, as well as best superhero movie. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig and his final Bond film, No Time to Die, nabbed two wins in the action movie categories, while Dune took home two wins in the sci-fi/fantasy film categories.
On the TV front, Netflix’s Squid Game and Disney+’s WandaVision nabbed three wins each, including wins for Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung in the best action series category, and WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn in the best superhero series category. Both shows won best series in their respective categories.
The awards are in their second year, with the Critics Choice Association, billing them as the more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards.
Find the full list of winners below.
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
