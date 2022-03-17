‘No Way Home,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘WandaVision’ Win at Critics Choice Super Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the big winner at Critics Choice Super Awards with three wins, including for best superhero movie, with wins for actors Andrew Garfield and Willem Dafoe, as well as best superhero movie. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig and his final Bond film, No Time to Die, nabbed two wins in the action movie categories, while Dune took home two wins in the sci-fi/fantasy film categories.

On the TV front, Netflix’s Squid Game and Disney+’s WandaVision nabbed three wins each, including wins for Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung in the best action series category, and WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn in the best superhero series category. Both shows won best series in their respective categories.

The awards are in their second year, with the Critics Choice Association, billing them as the more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards.

Find the full list of winners below.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTION SERIES

Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

HoYeon Jung – Squid Game

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HORROR SERIES

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Station Eleven

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision