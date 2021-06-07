×
China Box Office: ‘F9’ Crosses $200M, ‘Cruella’ Opens Quietly

Local ticketing services currently project that Disney's 'Cruella' will earn just $5 million, while Paramount's 'A Quiet Place II' may surpass its predecessor's $34.5 million China total.

Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle
Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9. Courtesy of Universal Studios

Universal’s F9 won its third consecutive weekend in China, adding $8.9 million for a $204.5 million running total, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

The performance is Hollywood’s biggest in China during the pandemic era after Legendary’s Godzilla Vs. Kong topped out there with $188 million. Local ticketing app Maoyan projects F9 to run out of gas in China with around $215 million — a big number, but a dramatic downshift from the $392.8 million earned by franchise predecessor The Fate of The Furious in 2017. Bad reviews and John Cena’s Taiwan gaff have kept F9 stuck in mid-gear.

Japanese anime import Stand By Me Doraemon 2 earned $7.7 million in its second outing, narrowly beating Paramount’s A Quiet Place II, which took $7.1 million. Doraemon 2 has grossed $36.4 million while Quiet Place II has earned $29.2 million. The Paramount horror sequel stands a good chance of bettering the original A Quiet Place, which finished with $34.5 million in 2018.

Disney’s Cruella opened softly in China on Sunday, earning just $1.7 million. The Emma Stone-starring origin story has chalked up fairly positive social scores — 9.3 on Maoyan and 6.8 from Douban — which could help it exceed local analysts’ lowly projections. Maoyan, for example, currently forecasts the film to top out at just $5 million.

The next U.S. studio release in China will be Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on Friday.

China’s total 2021 box office sales currently sit at $4.05 billion, down 7.5 percent from 2019, the last year of pre-pandemic box office normality.

