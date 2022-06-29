Crunchyroll Sets Global Theatrical Release for Anime ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’

Sony’s specialty streamer and distributor Crunchyroll has picked up global theatrical rights to Kodansha’s forthcoming feature adaptation of the hit anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The film, with the full title of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond, debuts in Japan in November 2022 and will be distributed in all major global territories in early 2023.

The pick-up continues an uptick in worldwide theatrical distribution for fan-favorite anime titles by Crunchyroll and Sony. As anime’s international popularity has surged across global online youth culture in recent years, its theatrical earnings potential also has been on the rise. In recent weeks, Crunchyroll has announced big-screen global release plans for Makoto Shinkai’s forthcoming fantasy anime Suzume no Tojimari and franchise favorites Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red.

The previous film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly was made for just $8.5 million but earned $30 million in North America and over $120 million worldwide. Other anime hits have put up big performances despite the challenges of the pandemic box office, such as Aniplex’s Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train ($48 million in North America, $504 million worldwide) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ($30 million in North America, $162 million worldwide).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is based on the best-selling light novel written by Fuze and illustrated by Mitz Vah and the popular fantasy adventure anime series of the same name. The series follows Minami Satoru, an average 37-year-old who dies and is reincarnated as the most unremarkable creature imaginable — a slime. Initially, things are pretty grim. He’s blind, deaf, and weak. But by combining his two special abilities, “Predator” and “Great Sage,” the newly named, Rimuru Tempest, will use his blobby powers to gain both friends and foes alike in a diverse new world. The stand-alone story of the upcoming film takes place following the ending of Season 2 of the anime series. More details on the film will be revealed in the coming months.

“The series remains a fan favorite with Crunchyroll audiences, and we’re thrilled to continue the adventures with the theatrical release of the film early next year on the big screen” said Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s senior vp of global commerce.