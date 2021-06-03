‘Cutting for Stone’ Feature Adaptation Set With Bron, Director Richie Mehta (Exclusive)

The New York Times bestseller Cutting for Stone is set for adaptation via Bron Studios and Anonymous Content, with the filmmaking team Richie Mehta and Scott Teems also on board.

The story from author Abraham Verghese follows twin brothers Marion and Shiva Stone, who, according to the book’s description are “born of a secret union between a beautiful Indian nun and Dr. Thomas Stone, a brash but brilliant British surgeon. Orphaned by their mother’s death and their father’s disappearance, bound together by a preternatural connection and a shared fascination with medicine, the twins come of age nurtured by their adoptive Indian doctor parents, as Ethiopia hovers on the brink of revolution.”

Mehta, who is behind the Netflix series Dehli Crime, will direct from a script by Teems. BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin will produce. Brady Fujikawa is overseeing the project from BRON.

“These are messages that reach across the boundaries of time and space, going far beyond the borders of this film’s vibrant setting,” said Fujikawa. Added Swedlin. “Abraham Verghese’s utterly gripping, deeply moving epic novel is at once so specific in the mid-20th century Ethiopian hospital setting while at the same time, so universal in its humanity and themes of love, loss and familial bonds.”

Mehta, repped by Gersh, Sayle Screen and Paul Hastings, also directed features India in a Day and Siddharth.

Teems most recently penned the Blumhouse reboot of the Stephen King classic Firestarter, after working with the horror house on David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel, Halloween Kills. He is repped by CAA, Brillstein, and Sloane Offer.