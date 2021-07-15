Ronny Chieng Sets Martial Arts Comedy at Sony (Exclusive)

Sony is developing an action-comedy from comedian and Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng.

The untitled movie will be written by Chieng and his Daily Show collaborator Sebastian DiNatale. The film is based on an idea that originated at a comedy roundtable led by Chieng and run by Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Picture Company and Sony.

The feature project, described as a martial arts comedy set in San Francisco, will be produced by Reitman and Amie Karp of Montecito Picture Company. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps.

Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony.

Chieng and DiNatale work together on The Daily Show, with the latter working as a segment director. DiNatale directed Chieng’s Netflix comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America!, with the duo set to work together on two additional streaming specials.

In addition to his comedy, Chieng has been seen in a series of studio features including Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians and Amazon feature Bliss. He is set to star opposite Simu Liu and Awkwafina in the upcoming Marvel stand-alone Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Chieng is represented by APA, Artists First, Australia’s Century Artists.

DiNatale is represented by APA and Cohen Gardner.