Daily Wire Releases Full Trailer for Gina Carano-Led Western ‘Terror on the Prairie’

Gina Carano’s big screen comeback now has a new trailer and a release date.

The Daily Wire today rolled out a full trailer for Terror on the Prairie directed by veteran filmmaker Michael Polish (Northfork, Twin Falls Idaho) from a script by Josiah Nelson. The plot centers on a family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws hellbent on revenge. Carano toplines a cast that includes Nick Searcy, MMA star Cowboy Cerrone, stand-up Tyler Fischer, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Heath Freeman, Samaire Armstrong, Travis Mills, Matthias Hues, Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna and Thomas White Eagle.

The Western is due for release on June 14, and per the company, it will be available for streaming on DailyWire.com. Today’s trailer follows an earlier 60-second teaser that debuted in February.

Carano produced alongside Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) through their production company Bonfire Legend. Terror on the Prairie marks The Daily Wire’s third collaboration with Bonfire Legend. Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing and Caleb Robinson are credited as executive producers alongside Voltage Pictures’ Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter, who handled foreign sales. Mills and Danielle Cox also received executive producer credits.

Days after she was fired from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the mixed martial artist turned actress praised The Daily Wire for partnering with her on the project. “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” she said in a statement to The Daily Wire at the time. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

See the full trailer below.