Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Movie

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Carole King in the movie version of the beloved Broadway show centering on the singer’s life and career, Beautiful. Sony is behind the project, having worked with Edgar-Jones on Where the Crawdads Sing.

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright). Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, which is based on Douglas McGrath’s book of the musical.

Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show, are producing. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will executive produce.

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” said King in a statement.

Edgar-Jones broke out in the Emmy Award-nominated series Normal People, with other credits that include Sundance stand-out Fresh and the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. She is repped by UTA, the U.K.’s Hamilton Hodell,and Sloane Offer.