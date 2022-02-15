Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan’s Romantic Getaway Turns Sinister in ‘Fresh’ Trailer

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan are ready to show that even if sparks fly that doesn’t always mean it’s happily ever after.

In the first trailer for their new film Fresh, released Tuesday, Edgar-Jones and Stan star as Noa (Edgar-Jones) and Steve (Stan) who have a meet-cute moment in a grocery store. With Edgar-Jones’ Noa frustrated with dating apps, she decides to give Steve her number and quickly becomes smitten — despite her best friend’s (Jonica T. Gibbs) warning that him not having an Instagram account is “shady.”

Noa later accepts Steve’s invitation to romantic weekend getaway but things quickly become sinister after he reveals his rather twisted appetite.

“It’s about giving … giving yourself over to somebody, becoming one forever,” Steve can be overheard telling Noa in the trailer. “That’s love.”

Mimi Cave directed the film. Lauryn Kahn, the writer behind Netflix comedy Ibiza, penned the film’s screenplay. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick produce the film through their HyperObject Industries banner, with Maeve Cullinane co-producing. The deal was negotiated by Legendary on behalf of the filmmakers.

Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang and Dayo Okeniyi also star in the film that premiered in the Midnight section of the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

Fresh will stream on Hulu on March 4.