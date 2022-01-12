Sundance: Searchlight Nabs Daisy Edgar-Jones Thriller ‘Fresh’ Ahead of Fest

Searchlight has landed the worldwide rights to Legendary’s Sundance-bound thriller Fresh.

Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones and Marvel actor Sebastian Stan star in the movie from director Mimi Cave and producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

The movie will stream exclusively across Disney’s streaming platforms. Fresh‘s US premiere date will be on Hulu on March 4, with an international debut later in the spring on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. But first, Fresh is due to premiere in the Midnight section of the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

The logline reads: “Fresh follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Stan) at a grocery store and — given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Lauryn Kahn, the writer behind Netflix comedy Ibiza, penned the screenplay. Jojo T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang and Dayo Okeniyi round out the cast.

“Fresh upends all romance tropes and boldly comments on the precarious nature of the modern dating experience,” say Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “Mimi Cave has brilliantly brought Lauryn Kahn’s razor-sharp script to the screen and gives audiences something they will savor from beginning to end.”

“Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences,” adds Cave.

McKay and Messick produced through their Hyperbolic Industries banner, with Maeve Cullinane co-producing. The deal was negotiated by Legendary on behalf of the filmmakers.