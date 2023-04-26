Dakota Fanning to Star in Ishana Night Shyamalan Debut ‘The Watchers’

Dakota Fanning will star in The Watchers, the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of director M. Night Shyamalan.

Fanning will play Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. The rest of the synopsis for the supernatural thriller reads: “When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

Shyamalan also wrote the film, which landed at New Line after a bidding war. The elder Shyamalan will produce the movie with Ashwin Rajan through Blinding Edge Pictures, as well as Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures. Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer will executive produce.

New Line has set a theatrical release date of June 7, 2024.

Fanning, repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson, will soon star opposite Denzel Washington in Sony’s Equalizer 3. (The two previously starred together in Tony Scott’s 2004 feature Man on Fire.) Other upcoming projects include Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson, and Steve Zaillian’s Netflix limited series Ripley adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels.