Ezra Miller Plays a Young Salvador Dalí in ‘Dalíland’ Trailer

Ezra Miller and Ben Kingsley both portray famed artist Salvador Dalí in the first trailer for the forthcoming biopic Dalíland.

The spot for the film from director Mary Harron (American Psycho) was released Thursday ahead of the film’s release June 9 in theaters and on-demand. Magnolia Pictures nabbed the feature following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Dalíland centers on a gallery assistant, played by newcomer Christopher Briney, who is tasked with helping Dalí (Kingsley) prepare for a prominent show in the 1970s amid the artist’s tense relationship with his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Miller portrays a younger version of the Surrealist painter in flashback scenes.

“Death — it frightens me, and this is the basis of my inspiration,” Kingsley says during an emotional moment from the footage.

Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić and Suki Waterhouse also appear in the movie that has a script from John C. Walsh. Producers are Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Edward R. Pressman, Sam Pressman and David O. Sacks.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is the star of Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated superhero film The Flash, set for release June 16. The long-delayed title has been the focus of speculation due to Miller’s personal issues, including a string of headlines surrounding arrests and controversies. Miller issued a statement in August saying that they had been seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that published in September, Harron said that Miller “arrived on set with a completely realized performance” for Dalíland. The director explained that Miller was initially cast as the gallery assistant but had to switch to a smaller role due to scheduling conflicts with their part in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In his Dalíland review for The Hollywood Reporter, film critic John DeFore wrote, “Much talk around the premiere will concern scandal-plagued costar Ezra Miller, who briefly plays the artist as a young man; but that bit of casting proves very apt, and the movie deserves to be judged — as enjoyable and enlightening, if pretty familiar in its storytelling — apart from that particular tabloid saga.”