Damon Lindelof Says He Was “Asked to Leave” His ‘Star Wars’ Project

Damon Lindelof is opening up about why he recently parted ways with the Star Wars franchise.

During an interview with Esquire, published online Friday, the Lost creator claimed, “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe. I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

In March, it was reported that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would be stepping in to work on the script for the project from Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy following Lindelof and up-and-coming writer Justin Britt-Gibson’s departure.

Previously, Lindelof began working on the film in July 2022, holding a two-week secret session with writers to break a story. After, he and Britt-Gibson went off to write the script for the project that would take place after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, per sources at the time.

Although things didn’t work out with this film, The Leftovers creator would gladly come back to the Star Wars universe if asked. “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” he added. “Absolutely.”

Lindelof said the original Star Wars was the first film he ever saw in theaters and that he really connected with the film’s storytelling, so it definitely holds a special place in his heart.

He said, “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed at Star Wars Celebration in London that a total of three new Star Wars features are in the works. Specifically, Daisy Ridley is set to star in the one from Obaid-Chinoy.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Lucasfilm representatives for comment.