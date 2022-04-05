Damon Wayans, Pam Grier Join ‘Cinnamon’ Thriller for Village Roadshow

Damon Wayans and Pam Grier have boarded the Tubi movie Cinnamon from Village Roadshow Pictures.

The thriller centers on a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring singer, Jodi Jackson, played by Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at her work. Grier will play Mama, the head of her family’s criminal organization, with her son James (Jeremie Harris) executing her wishes.

Wayans is set for the role of Wally, whose convenience is robbed while he is deeply in debt to James and Mama. Cinnamon also stars David Iacono as Eddie, Jodi’s devoted boyfriend and music manager.

Set to debut later this year, Cinnamon is written and directed by Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. and produced by Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel Studios, along with director/producer Oz Scott.

Wayans’ credits include In Living Color and My Wife and Kids, and he also starred in Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, Major Payne, Blankman and Mo Money, which he also wrote and executive produced.

Grier is known for movies like The Big Doll House, Coffy, Foxy Brown and Something Wicked this Way Comes. She is currently starring in the series Bless This Mess for ABC, which also stars Dax Shepard and Lake Bell.

Wayans is repped by CAA, while Grier is repped by TalentWorks.