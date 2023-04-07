Damson Idris Joins Brad Pitt in Formula One Apple Movie

Snowfall star Damson Idris will star with Brad Pitt in Apple’s Formula One racing movie.

The filmmaking team behind Top Gun: Maverick is reuniting on the project, with Joseph Kosinski set to direct, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

Also producing is seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

The project will see Pitt, according to the project’s synopsis, “as a former driver who returns to the sport. Damson Idris joins as his teammate.”

Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film that stars Pitt and George Clooney.

As previously reported, the untitled Formula One film will receive theatrical distribution, with an exclusive — and global — run of at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant, which counts the Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon as upcoming releases, has been gearing up to release more films theatrically. Apple is partnering with Paramount for the October theatrical release of Martin Scorsese’s Flower Moon.

Idris leads the popular FX series Snowfall, a role that has earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations. His other credits include episodes of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, as well as Netflix’s sci-fi action film Outside the Wire. He is repped by CAA, M88 and Hansen Jacobson.