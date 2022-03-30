MGM, Akiva Goldsman Adapting Dan Brown’s ‘Wild Symphony’ Kids Book

MGM and Oscar-winning film scribe Akiva Goldsman are developing an animated feature film based on Dan Brown’s kids picture book Wild Symphony.

Brown will adapt the book, with illustrations by Susan Batori, for the big screen, while Goldsman produces alongside Weed Road Pictures’ Greg Lessans. The feature, to include music written by Brown, will follow the adventures of Maestro Mouse as he traverses the globe and recruits an orchestra like no other.

Wild Symphony is the first project from MGM’s first-look feature film production deal with Goldsman and his production company, Weed Road Pictures. Goldsman has a separate a first-look TV deal with the studio where Weed Road Pictures is to develop scripted dramas for the studio.

Two series in development around that deal include Ringworld, an adaptation of Larry Niven’s classic sci-fi novel that is set up at Amazon, and Aurora Rising, based on a YA novel by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff.

“I’m so excited to join up with my old friend Dan Brown and my older friend Mike Deluca and company to bring this marvelous book of Dan’s to the screen,” Goldsman said in a statement.

Brown sees an animated movie resembling the classic Disney musical pic Fantasia. “In many ways, my lifetime love of classical music began with film, and so I’m especially excited to be working with such talented partners to bring Wild Symphony to life in the form of an animated feature,” Brown added in his own statement.

Brown is best known for best-selling novels like The Da Vinci Code. Goldsman wrote the script for 2002’s A Beautiful Mind, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Brown is represented by Sanford J. Greenburger Associates. Goldsman is represented by CAA.