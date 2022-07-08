Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick Join ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick have jumped on board writer-director Tilman Singer’s horror pic Cuckoo for Neon, which has just wrapped shooting in Germany.

The project is led by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and John Malkovich, with Gemma Chanm, Marton Csókás, Greta Fernández and Sofia Boutella also starring.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, while post-production gets underway ahead of the film’s 2023 release. Cuckoo is Singer’s sophomore feature after his supernatural horror film Luz.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are producing along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.

Neon financed the horror pic. The executive producer credits are shared by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas, and Ryan Friscia. Cuckoo is produced by Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell and Ben Rimmer in the Fiction Park and Waypoint Entertainment picture.

Stevens currently leads the Starz series Gaslit and will star in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

Henwick recently starred in The Matrix: Resurrections and next has Neon’s The Royal Hotel opposite Julia Garner. She next will be seen in the Russo Bros. big budget Netflix movie The Gray Man, and will return to the streamer in the fall for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.