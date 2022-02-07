Dane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (Exclusive)

Dane DeHaan, who played the Green Goblin opposite Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man 2, has joined the glowing cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s star-stuffed biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the feature project, which is gearing up for a shoot in New Mexico.

Cillian Murphy is starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

The call sheet is a periodic table’s worth of Hollywood who’s who, including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Josh Hartnett.

Universal has called the movie an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Character details for DeHaan are being kept in a reinforced concrete bunker.

Emma Thomas is producing Oppenheimer with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The studio has set a July 21, 2023, release date for the drama.

DeHaan broke through as a teen seduced by superpowers in the 2012 hit Chronicle. That launched him on a trajectory in which he snagged the Goblin role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and gigs such as Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups and Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness. His last major movie outing was 2017’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which failed to launch a hoped-for franchise.

The actor has spent the last few years working in TV, including the crime drama limited series ZeroZeroZero and last year’s Lisey’s Story, Apple’s high-profile Stephen King adaptation starring Julianne Moore and directed by Pablo Larrain.

Dehaan is repped by CAA and MGMT.