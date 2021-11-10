COP26: Daniel Bruhl Named Goodwill Ambassador for UN World Food Program (Exclusive)

German-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl (Rush, The Falcon and the Winter Solder) has been appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian organization aimed at ending hunger around the globe.

Brühl’s cooperation with the WFP was announced at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday. The actor said the global climate catastrophe made it “our shared responsibility” to work towards a world “with Zero Hunger.”

Without urgent global action, the WFP forecasts that the world could face an exponential increase in hunger fueled by the climate crisis. “A 2°C rise in average global temperature from pre-industrial levels will push an additional 189 million people into hunger. In a 4°C warmer world this figure could rise to a staggering 1.8 billion,” the WFP said in a statement.

In a video posted by WFP on Wednesday, Brühl summed it up: “the climate crisis is here, we need global action now.”

Brühl has been active with the WFP for several years now, supporting the organization in many of its advocacy campaigns. In his new role as WFP Goodwill Ambassador, he’ll help to raise awareness of the scope of world hunger — the WFP estimates 811 million people going to bed hungry every night and there are 45 million on the brink of famine— and of the group’s programs aimed at creating a “Zero Hunger” world.

“The first time I was approached by World Food Program, it was in front of my tapas bar in Berlin, and I took that as a sign,” the actor said. “I always dreamed of opening a restaurant to offer people good food. In my childhood, my mother made sure to always provide us with healthy food, and ever since that has been a given. There has not been a single day of my life that I had to worry about that. But 811 million people wake up every day not knowing whether they‘ll get enough food to survive, and that is the shocking reality.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brühl said he will actively promote and report on WFP programs and will travel with the organization — to see their operations first hand on the front line of the hunger crisis. The first port of call will be WFP operations in Latin America.

“I hope to see and to report on my platforms what the WFP is doing and what people can do to help,” he said. “With all the message of doom out there I want to show that there are solutions and that ordinary people can make a difference.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Brühl as a WFP Goodwill Ambassador,” said David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program. “Daniel has been an incredible supporter of our life-saving work for more than five years. His commitment to ending hunger shines through and we are excited to work with him to build global support for our cause.”

The United Nations World Food Program was honored with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its activities aimed at saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to help build stability, prosperity, and peace in regions hit by conflict, natural disasters and by the impact of climate change.

Check out Daniel Brühl Cop26 video on the World Food Program below.