Cannes: Daniel Bruhl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch Team for Rally Car Drama ‘2 Win’

With Ron Howard’s sporting biopic Rush having captured one of the most intense European rivalries in Formula 1 racing, rally driving is now set to get the same treatment, and again with Daniel Brühl behind the wheel.

The King’s Man and Zookeeper’s Wife star is teaming with Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick 2, Loro) and Volker Bruch (Babylon Berlin) for 2 Win, inspired by the events surrounding the fabled 1983 Rally World Championships.

From Italian director Stefano Mordini’s (The Players, Pericle), the film aims to chronicle the rivalry between Germany (Audi) and Italy (Lancia). The sporting battle was billed as a David vs. Goliath story, where Italian flare, cheek and imagination battled against the engineering prowess and perfection of the Germans in a race to the finish.

Lebowski is producing the film with Recorded Picture Company and Metropolitan Films co-producing. Rai is the Italian distributor. 2 Wins is produced by Jeremy Thomas together with Scamarcio (The Players, L’ombra del giorno). The film will commence production in mid-May in Italy and Greece with access to some of the real-life locations, including the Lancia office and the Balocco Test Track. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and will commence sales at Cannes.

Filippo Bologna (Perfect Strangers) wrote the screenplay together with Mordini and Scamarcio. Mordini and Scamarcio are close collaborators who first worked together on the crime drama Pericle, which screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Since then, the duo has worked together three times on The Invisible Witness, The Players and, most recently, The Catholic School. Mordini’s films have been featured at film festivals around the world, and he was previously nominated for a Golden Bear at the 2005 Berlinale and a Queer Lion at the 2012 Venice Film Festival. 2 Win marks his first English-language feature film.

Up against formidable rival Roland Gumpert (Brühl) and his superior Audi team (including the Queen of Speed herself, Michele Mouton) Lancia team manager Cesare Fiorio (Scamarcio) faces certain defeat in the 1983 Rally World Championships. But Fiorio’s ingenuity and cunning rise to the challenge, and he sets about trying to steal victory. Like any good heist, Fiorio puts together an unusual team, including Jane McCoy, the team doctor and nutritionist who becomes a necessary foil against Cesare’s bravado. Cesare’s stroke of luck comes when he coaxes the zen-like Walter Rohl (Bruch) to drive for Lancia. But the catch is Röhl will only compete in the races he like. Using every trick at his disposal and bending the rules as he goes, Fiorio steers into dangerous territory on and off the track, all in his reckless desire to win.

“2 Win is the story of a duel. The story of a friendship, of a rivalry. To win or to lose, willing to risk everything,” said Scamarcio.

“This human and mechanical rivalry, with a desire to win on one’s own terms, will thrill audiences worldwide,” added Thomas.

“It is exciting to have Scamarcio and Mordini team up once again on 2 Win,” commented HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart. “They have real passion as a creative partnership. Their energy and kinetic vision for the film is irresistible and will bring to life the colorful dynamic world around the 1983 world rally championship with all its larger-than-life characters.”