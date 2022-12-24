Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie.

During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement.

“It’s the bit that goes over my head,” Craig said. “I don’t understand. It’s like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.'”

But Craig wasn’t done poking fun at the cold-weather clothing item that led to plenty of admiring social media posts and fashion-centric articles. In fact, the now-erstwhile James Bond star even pretended to be a news anchor and announced: “News in is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper.'” When interviewer Ali Plumb noted that it’s a living, Craig gamely acknowledged, “Sure, it’s a living. He does it very well. He wears it very beautifully.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hit Netflix on Friday, raised eyebrows in the industry over the streamer’s decision to give the mystery film just a one-week theatrical release. CEO Reed Hastings has defended the strategy, even while acknowledging that it left plenty of box office dollars on the table.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.