×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Hollywood Flashback: Daniel Craig and Sam Mendes Bonded on ‘Perdition’ 20 Years Ago

The 'No Time to Die' star first worked with his 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' director on Mendes' sophomore feature, the followup to his Oscar-winning debut 'American Beauty.'

Daniel Craig in ROAD TO PERDITION,
Daniel Craig in 2002’s 'Road to Perdition,' his first collaboration with Sam Mendes, which THR deemed "a rock-solid gangster movie." They reunited for the James Bond films 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre.' DreamWorks/courtesy Everett Collection

Ten years before Sam Mendes helmed 2012’s Skyfall — the first of his two James Bond films, followed by 2015’s Spectre — the director worked with Bond star Daniel Craig on Road to Perdition.

The 2002 gangster film, Mendes’ follow-up to his Oscar-winning American Beauty, starred Tom Hanks as Michael Sullivan, an enforcer for an Irish mob boss named John Rooney (Paul Newman). Sullivan and his son, Michael Jr., go on the run after Sullivan’s wife and younger son are murdered by Rooney’s hotheaded heir, Connor (played by Craig). Recently on THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Craig — who made his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die — recalled to host Scott Feinberg meeting with Mendes and learning that he was considering him for the role of Connor.

Related Stories

Denzel Washington (center) was flanked by Kenneth Branagh (second from left), Robert Sean Leonard (left) and Keanu Reeves (right) in Much Ado About Nothing, “a keen mix of mirth and matter,” said THR.
Movie News

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, 'Much Ado' Marked Denzel Washington's Bard Debut

Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck serves actors and stars of the sitcom 'Three's Company' Joyce DeWitt, Priscilla Barnes and John Ritter at his restaurant Spago on September 19, 1983 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lifestyle

Hollywood Flashback: 40 Years Ago, Spago Changed Restaurants Forever

Lazy loaded image
The Hollywood Reporter

“He went, ‘I’m doing a gangster movie in Chicago. I want you to play Paul Newman’s son,’ ” Craig said. “I [didn’t] need to hear anymore.” Soon after, Craig flew to Chicago to formally audition and prove he could nail the regional accent. “I’m the world’s worst reader. I’m probably a bit dyslexic,” Craig said. “I did his reading, and [Mendes] said, ‘That was terrible, but I’m going to give you the part because you’ve come all this way.’ ” (THR‘s Kirk Honeycutt was kinder in his review: “Craig embraces his character’s weakness, seeing it as the only way to counterbalance his father’s immense power.”)

Four years later, Craig would go from supporting player to one of the world’s biggest movie stars after landing the role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, followed by 2008’s Quantum of Solace. His third outing as the British spy was directed by Mendes after the pair were reunited at a holiday party hosted by Hugh Jackman, where Craig, a couple of drinks in, offered Mendes the job.

“I was definitely a little drunk. Sam turned up late, and I hadn’t seen him since Road to Perdition,” Craig said. “I just basically went, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond movie?’ “

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad