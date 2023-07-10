‘Small Axe,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Star Daniel Francis Joins Sam Raimi Horror Film ‘Don’t Move’ (Exclusive)

Daniel Francis, who starred in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series and is among the new faces joining the third season of Netflix hit Bridgerton, has been cast in upcoming horror thriller film Don’t Move from Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios.

Led by Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo, Wind River) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short, La La Land), whose casting was announced by The Hollywood Reporter in Cannes, the movie follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down. THR understands that Francis, who also starred in Netflix’s Harlan Coben thriller Stay Close, will play a police officer in the feature, being directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who recently helmed episodes of Raimi’s horror anthology series 50 States of Fright.

Don’t Move was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who also wrote the Blumhouse horror-thriller There’s Something Wrong With The Children, which is in post-production for release next year.

Raimi, Lebovici and Zainab Azizi are producing with Sarah Sarandos (Uncut Gems) serving as an executive producer.

Capstone Studios is financing Don’t Move, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.

Francis is repped by the Identity Agency Group.