‘Small Axe,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Star Daniel Francis Joins Sam Raimi Horror Film ‘Don’t Move’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Daniel Francis, who starred in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series and is among the new faces joining the third season of Netflix hit Bridgerton, has been cast in upcoming horror thriller film Don’t Move from Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios.
Led by Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo, Wind River) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short, La La Land), whose casting was announced by The Hollywood Reporter in Cannes, the movie follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down. THR understands that Francis, who also starred in Netflix’s Harlan Coben thriller Stay Close, will play a police officer in the feature, being directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who recently helmed episodes of Raimi’s horror anthology series 50 States of Fright.
Don’t Move was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who also wrote the Blumhouse horror-thriller There’s Something Wrong With The Children, which is in post-production for release next year.
Raimi, Lebovici and Zainab Azizi are producing with Sarah Sarandos (Uncut Gems) serving as an executive producer.
Capstone Studios is financing Don’t Move, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.
Francis is repped by the Identity Agency Group.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
rose byrne
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Review: Patrick Wilson Directs a Desultory Entry in the Hit Franchise
-
-
-
-
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Alleged Victim Says He Woke Up to Find Actor “Performing Oral Sex” on Him, U.K. Jury Hears
-
spain
‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Review: Spanish Spinoff of Netflix’s Horror Hit Pads Out a Thin Concept With Meager Gains